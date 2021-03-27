DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- States around the country continue to try and get a handle on the coronavirus pandemic, including Alabama. Vaccination clinics are ongoing as medical offiicals continue to encourage everyone eligible to get the shot as we try to edge closer to herd immunity.

Thomas Hospital held its latest vaccination clinic this weekend.

"We feel very fortunate to be able to offer to the community," said Ormand Thompson, Thomas Hospital President.

300 people are getting their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Daphne's Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church played host and is grateful to be on the frontlines in the fight against the pandemic.

"Especially if it is positive results that is going to come out of it. And I definitely think everyone getting the vaccine prayerfully will be postive results coming out of it. And I actually got my first vaccination shot today," said Pastor Charles Jackson.

It comes as the pace has quickened -- in some cases no waits to get the shot. USA Health also hitting a major milestone Friday March 26th administering their 50,000th vaccine. This as the Alabama National Guard steps up to help roll out the vaccine to rural areas.

Meanwhile, Alabama remains among a handful of states which has not said when it will offer the COVID vaccine to anyone age 16 and older. Though he did not give a date on Friday -- State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says they would meet President Biden's target date of May 1st.

"I think there will be plenty of vaccine available for people to be vaccinated by summer -- that timeline exists -- the real issue is going to be getting people to take it," said Dr. Harris.

At this time, Alabama's eligibility includes adults 55 and older, essential workers, and people over 16 with certain medical conditions.

"I think we are keeping up with it well. We've got a supply right now that gives us the availablity to continue to push out and so we feel really good about just the demand and kind of matching demand with the availability," said Thompson.

Those 300 people who received that first dose today -- will return to the church in three weeks -- April 17th -- for their second dose.