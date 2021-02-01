FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Thomas Hospital announced drive-thru COVID vaccination events for February.

The hospital is joining with Baldwin County EMA and the Alabama Department of Public Health to provide 3,000 of the Pfizer vaccines.

It will take place at the Hope Center at 3 Circle Church, located at 10274 State Highway 104, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on February 6. Booster vaccines will be given on Saturday, February 27, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Vaccines will be administered to 1,500 to groups 1a, 1b and those 65 and older on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Participants may call 251-929-1447 for more information.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines or talk with your doctor.

To determine if you qualify for the vaccine, please visit https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/assets/adph-covid19-vaccination-allocation-plan.pdf.