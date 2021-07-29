FAIRHOPE, Ala. -- Thomas Hospital is hosting a Back-to-School vaccine event on Wednesday, August 4, from 10a.m. to 6p.m.

They encourage their communities, especially children 12-17 and those with school aged children, to take advantage of this opportunity and get their COVID vaccine before school begins.

The event will be at the Thomas Fitness Center at 212 Hospital Drive, Suite A in Fairhope.

First and second doses of the Pfizer-BIONTech vaccine will be available.

No appointment is needed.