FAIRHOPE, Ala. -- Thomas Hospital will host a back-to-school vaccine event on Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thomas Hospital officials encourage communities, especially children 12-17 and those with school aged children, to take advantage of this opportunity and get their COVID vaccine before school begins.
The event will be at the Thomas Fitness Center at 212 Hospital Drive, Suite A in Fairhope.
First and second doses of the Pfizer-BIONTech vaccine will be available.
No appointment is needed.
