Thomas Hospital administered 365 COVID vaccines at its walk-in clinic this week, and more clinics are planned.
Two additional vaccine clinics will be happening next week -- on Monday, Aug. 9, and Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Thomas Hospital encourages community members, especially children age 12-17 and those with school-aged children, to take advantage of this opportunity and get their COVID vaccine before school begins.
Thomas Hospital Back-to-School Vaccine Event
When: Aug. 8-9 from noon to 6 p.m. (follow-up/second dose vaccines will be provided on Aug. 30)
Where: Thomas Fitness Center - 212 Hospital Drive, Suite A, Fairhope
What: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines; first or second doses available
Who: Anyone age 12+
- No appointment needed, but patients can make an appointment online at MyIHChart.org if they prefer
Eastern Shore Toyota Vaccine Event
When: Aug. 10 from noon to 6 p.m. (follow-up/second dose vaccines will be provided on Aug. 30)
Where: Eastern Shore Toyota – 29732 Frederick Blvd., Daphne
What: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines; first or second doses available
Who: Anyone age 12+
No appointment needed
As a reminder, Eastern Shore Toyota is doing 10 $1,000 drawings each week for 10 weeks starting Monday, August 9, for anyone who gets their COVID vaccine from July 29 – Oct. 7. Visit https://www.easternshoretoyota.com/vaccination-incentive for more details.
