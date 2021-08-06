Thomas Hospital administered 365 COVID vaccines at its walk-in clinic this week, and more clinics are planned.

Two additional vaccine clinics will be happening next week -- on Monday, Aug. 9, and Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Thomas Hospital encourages community members, especially children age 12-17 and those with school-aged children, to take advantage of this opportunity and get their COVID vaccine before school begins.

Thomas Hospital Back-to-School Vaccine Event

When: Aug. 8-9 from noon to 6 p.m. (follow-up/second dose vaccines will be provided on Aug. 30)

Where: Thomas Fitness Center - 212 Hospital Drive, Suite A, Fairhope

What: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines; first or second doses available

Who: Anyone age 12+

No appointment needed, but patients can make an appointment online at MyIHChart.org if they prefer

Eastern Shore Toyota Vaccine Event

When: Aug. 10 from noon to 6 p.m. (follow-up/second dose vaccines will be provided on Aug. 30)

Where: Eastern Shore Toyota – 29732 Frederick Blvd., Daphne

What: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines; first or second doses available

Who: Anyone age 12+

No appointment needed

As a reminder, Eastern Shore Toyota is doing 10 $1,000 drawings each week for 10 weeks starting Monday, August 9, for anyone who gets their COVID vaccine from July 29 – Oct. 7. Visit https://www.easternshoretoyota.com/vaccination-incentive for more details.