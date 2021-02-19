FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - On Saturday, February 27, Thomas Hospital, the City of Fairhope, the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency and the Hope Center at 3Circle Church will provide 1,500 second dose COVID-19 vaccines to those patients who received their first dose on Saturday, February 6, at the Hope Center.

First dose vaccines and second dose vaccines will not be provided to patients who did not receive their first dose from the Hope Center at 3Circle Church on February 6.

Participants can receive their second dose at the Hope Center at 3Circle Church, located at 10274 State Highway 104, on February 27 from 9 – 1:30 p.m.

- Participants with last names A-L should arrive to the clinic from 9 – 11 a.m.

- Participants with last names M-Z should arrive to the clinic from 11:30 – 1:30 p.m.

- Participants must have their vaccination record card when they arrive to the clinic.

o If you have misplaced your card, you may visit the Thomas Hospital Fitness Center or the Hope Center at 3Circle Church to get a new one. Please bring valid ID if requesting a new card.

To date, Thomas Hospital has provided more than 10,000 vaccines to Baldwin County residents, healthcare workers and first responders. Infirmary Health has provided more than 26,000 vaccines across Mobile and Baldwin counties.

For questions or more information, please call 251-929-1447.