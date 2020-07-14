THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WALA) -- A high school football player in Thomasville has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post today by Thomasville High School.
Officials with the Thomasville City Schools District were alerted today that a student athlete has tested positive for coronavirus, said Garth Moss, Thomasville school superintendent, in a statement posted via the Thomasville High Facebook account.
The athlete was a member of the football program. According to the post, school officials believe the infection was isolated to the Thomasville High School weight room, and the school system is shutting down the weight room for the remainder of the week.
Representatives with CINTAS Corporation in Tuscaloosa will perform a deep cleaning of the weight room, Moss said in the statement, and the facility will resume operations on July 20.
The football program will continue other workouts this week outside of the weight room, according to Moss.
The post goes on to state that the student athlete had a student partner in the weightlifting activity, and the parents of that fellow athlete have been notified.
THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WALA) -- A high school football player in Thomasville has tested positive…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department has released a county-wide survey …
Coronavirus cases soared by more than a million globally in just five days as the numbers co…
Cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States have surpassed 3.4 million with more tha…
The Coronavirus pandemic is making for a record-breaking runoff election, at least in terms …
Apple employees working remotely can now get tested for the coronavirus without leaving the house.
There is a growing COVID-19 outbreak at a veterans home in Baldwin County. More than a dozen…
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Two more inmates held by the Alabama Department of Corrections ha…
Health care systems in many places struggle in winter. Conditions such as asthma, heart atta…
Mobile County has now crossed the 5,000 mark in COVID-19 cases.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.