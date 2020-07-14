THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WALA) -- A high school football player in Thomasville has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post today by Thomasville High School.

Officials with the Thomasville City Schools District were alerted today that a student athlete has tested positive for coronavirus, said Garth Moss, Thomasville school superintendent, in a statement posted via the Thomasville High Facebook account.

The athlete was a member of the football program. According to the post, school officials believe the infection was isolated to the Thomasville High School weight room, and the school system is shutting down the weight room for the remainder of the week.

Representatives with CINTAS Corporation in Tuscaloosa will perform a deep cleaning of the weight room, Moss said in the statement, and the facility will resume operations on July 20.

The football program will continue other workouts this week outside of the weight room, according to Moss.

The post goes on to state that the student athlete had a student partner in the weightlifting activity, and the parents of that fellow athlete have been notified.