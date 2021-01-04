MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – FOX10 News is digging deeper and asking questions about the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama.

It has been three weeks since the first shot was made available in the state, but so far less than 20% of the available doses have been put in arms.

New numbers show 42,810 people have rolled up their sleeve in the first three weeks.

“The first week we had very few entities and then we drastically increased the number of entities that were involved, a lot more hospitals were involved in the second week of administration,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

State health says 19% of available doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine have been used. They are blaming the holidays and strict vaccine requirements.

“With each dose of COVID-19 vaccine persons have to go into a 15-minute window of observation for any potential allergic reactions,” Dr. Landers said.

All four major hospital systems in Mobile got doses.

Springhill Medical Center got 975 doses and have given all of them out.

USA Health received 2,925 doses and has given out 2,500, about 85%.

Providence Hospital: “Providence Ascension Providence received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and it has distributed 825 doses or 85 percent. The 825 doses have been distributed to Ascension Providence associates, community physicians, and EMS responders. The remaining doses will be distributed this week to hospital employees, EMS and community physicians.”

Infirmary Health: “Infirmary Health has received more than 10,200 COVID-19 vaccines. Of those, 47% have been administered or are scheduled to be administered as part of the first and second doses (over a 21 day timeframe). Infirmary Health is providing vaccinations on weekdays at each of its hospital campuses to frontline staff members, community physicians and their staff and first responders as outlined by the Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines.”

The Mobile County Health Department says the rollout could be slowed down by reluctance.

“A lot of people are saying I’m not going to take it this round, I’ll wait till the next round,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree. “Well we don’t know when the next round is going to be. So, my advice is if you’re offered vaccine take it when you can get it.”

State health officials say while a lot of vaccine doses still need to be used, Alabama is doing as well as other states.

“I believe that we’re in a good place,” Dr. Landers said. “Certainly our goal is to vaccine get our phase 1a vaccinated either the person have been vaccinated or have been offered the vaccine so we can move into our next phase.”

FOX10 News reached out to Infirmary Health to see why they have many doses waiting to be used, but we did not hear back.

ADPH still has no timeline for when the general public can get a shot.