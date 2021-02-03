MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Mobile County hospitals will be getting 5,000 extra doses next week.

It is part of an effort by the Alabama Department of Public Health to spur vaccine distribution.

Springhill Medical Center will be getting a thousand of them which will allow 200 more people a day to get a shot.

“The more doses we have to give the more arms we’ll be able to inoculate,” said Paul Read from Springhill Medical Center.

The extra vaccine is part of an Alabama Department of Public Health vaccination push.

Next week, the state will be dividing up 40,000 doses equally to eight different regions of the state.

Mobile is one of them and every hospital in our area will receive a thousand extra doses.

“We’ll receive our allotment, we’ll distribute it to those who call and make appointments through us,” Read said. “Same with Providence they’ll do theirs. Same with the Infirmary system they’ll do theirs.”

Springhill Medical Center says USA Health will be responsible for taking delivery of the doses and getting them to the other hospitals.

Read says this push by ADPH is great news for the area as Alabama prepares to open eligibility to more groups.

“That’s 5,000 more than we were doing per week,” he said. “If we can do that often that adds up quickly.”

Even with a bigger supply arriving next week, there is a growing vaccination issue popping up at Springhill Medical Center.

In the last week, about 5 to 10 percent of people who make appointments never show up.

Read believes people forget to cancel if they find a more convenient appointment somewhere else.

“We pull the vaccines for the day that’s needed, thaw those out so we have it ready to go,” he said. “So, we have to jump through hoops trying to find individuals so those vaccines don’t get wasted.”

With those extra doses arriving next week, Springhill says they will be putting hundreds of extra appointments on their website tomorrow. Click here to learn how to make an appointment.