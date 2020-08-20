DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Even though the entire Gulf Coast is on standby -- Thursday afternoon just like any other beach day on Dauphin Island. The waves pounding the West End.

"They're crazy... and sometimes when you go right there they'll knock you over -- and sometimes I'll roll," said Zella Conrad, 9-years-old -- vacationing from Tulsa.

We've all been rolling with 2020 and COVID-19 -- an unprecedented wake-up call. Next week could also be a first -- as two storms are predicted to enter the Gulf simultaneously.

"As we look around -- and in 2020 -- it's like what else can happen? -- I guess it's going to be a 2020 year where everything is unpredictable," said Bob.

"At this point -- I feel like it's safe to say that nothing is surprising... and good timing on us -- we are leaving right before that happens. We caught a lucky break," said David Baker and Chelsey Clark, vacationing from Missouri.

With not one but two storms threatening the Gulf Coast -- people who live on the island or call it a "second home" need to pay attention.

"Don't panic... there's a lot more to it than what people realize and you just can't panic. Use a little common sense," said Michelle.

While life on the barrier island can be unpredictable this time of year -- those who love it say the rewards definitely outweigh the risks.

"This is my happy place... I'm at peace here. It just makes you feel better. There's something about the water... the sand and the salt air. I believe salt air cures just about anything," said Michelle.

A lot can change before next week. Everyone living along the Gulf Coast urged to have a plan in place -- should they need it -- and stay on top of the latest storm developments.