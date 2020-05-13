MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Cautious optimism as hospitals in Alabama are getting a drug being touted as a way to save lives amid this coronavirus pandemic.

The drug, Remdesivir, is experimental, but several Mobile hospitals have gotten their hands on doses.

In addition to Mobile Infirmary, University Hosptial and Springhill Medical Center also got shipments of the drug.

“Hopefully it’s promising,” said Dr. Bill Admire, Chief Medical Officer at Mobile Infirmary. “We’ll probably treat close to 8 to 10 patients this week with Remdesivir.”

Dr. Admire spoke with FOX10 News Reporter Tyler Fingert just hours after the potentially life-saving drug became available to patients in his hospital.

“We will be tracking our patients’ outcomes with Remdesivir,” he said. “There has been some data with promising results, decreasing the amount of illness and we’ll see more as it’s tested around the country.”

However, there is a problem. The drug’s availability is very limited. Mobile hospitals only received a small amount. It is a problem that is happening nationwide, in some places doctors could be making life and death decisions on who gets the drug and who does not.

"It's nearly an impossible situation to be in medicine when you think that there's something you could and should be doing for somebody, and you don't have it to give," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky with Massachusetts General Hospital.

While Remdesivir is still being tested, reports indicate those who get it recover quickly with most going home in days.

“Proof in the pudding is in the results as we collect the data and look at the analytics over time then we can compare that to the rest of the country,” Dr. Admire said.

The drug is given in IV form once a day for five days and for very sick patients on ventilators up to 10 days.

Mobile Infirmary says they have identified the patients who will get it already because they must meet certain criteria.

