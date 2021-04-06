MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Mounting desperation for cruise lines stuck in neutral, unable to sail since March of 2020-- a pause, with no clear end in sight.

A standstill growing longer for cruise lines across the country, Carnival cancelling booked trips, yet again, this time through June 30, 2021.

The Carnival Sensation is scheduled to call Mobile home once service is resumed.

But just last week the CDC updated guidance on its Conditional Sailing Order with no answer on when cruise lines can set sail again.

As other travel industry’s pick back up, Carnival is growing frustrated, not bowing to the order.

This statement from the company’s president, Christine Duffy, sent to FOX10 News:

We know that this is very disappointing to our guests who continue to be eager to sail, and we remain committed to working with the Administration and the CDC to find a workable solution that best serves the interest of public health. We are asking that the cruise industry be treated on par with the approach being taken with other travel and tourism sectors, as well as U.S. society at large. While we have not made plans to move Carnival Cruise Line ships outside of our U.S. homeports, we may have no choice but to do so in order to resume our operations which have been on ‘pause’ for over a year. We appreciate the continued patience and support from our loyal guests, travel advisors and business partners as we work on a return-to-service solution,

In the Port City, while some are itching to take a trip others are not ready to pack their bags just yet.

“We’ve actually got two cruises booked, one for November as long as it’s set to sail and one in January too, so I mean we can’t wait to get back out vacationing,” said Brandon Catchot.

“I probably wouldn’t feel comfortable.” said Juliana Doup.

Some are even confused by the possible move.

“I don't see why it’s so different… when COVID is everywhere,” said Velvoir Smith.

The CDC says vaccination efforts will be critical in safe return to operations.

Several cruise ship companies have said that passengers will need to be fully vaccinated before taking a trip.

Carnival telling FOX10’s Marella Porter that they’re not taking a position on mandating vaccines at this time.

Carnival says booked guests and travel advisors are being notified directly of the cancellations and the options for a future cruise credit plus onboard credit package, or a full refund.

Carnival is extending final payment deadlines for all July sailings to May 31, 2021, with the ability to cancel without penalty.

