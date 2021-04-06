MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Mounting desperation for cruise lines stuck in neutral, unable to sail since March of 2020-- a pause, with no clear end in sight.
A standstill growing longer for cruise lines across the country, Carnival cancelling booked trips, yet again, this time through June 30, 2021.
The Carnival Sensation is scheduled to call Mobile home once service is resumed.
But just last week the CDC updated guidance on its Conditional Sailing Order with no answer on when cruise lines can set sail again.
As other travel industry’s pick back up, Carnival is growing frustrated, not bowing to the order.
This statement from the company’s president, Christine Duffy, sent to FOX10 News:
We know that this is very disappointing to our guests who continue to be eager to sail, and we remain committed to working with the Administration and the CDC to find a workable solution that best serves the interest of public health. We are asking that the cruise industry be treated on par with the approach being taken with other travel and tourism sectors, as well as U.S. society at large. While we have not made plans to move Carnival Cruise Line ships outside of our U.S. homeports, we may have no choice but to do so in order to resume our operations which have been on ‘pause’ for over a year. We appreciate the continued patience and support from our loyal guests, travel advisors and business partners as we work on a return-to-service solution,
In the Port City, while some are itching to take a trip others are not ready to pack their bags just yet.
“We’ve actually got two cruises booked, one for November as long as it’s set to sail and one in January too, so I mean we can’t wait to get back out vacationing,” said Brandon Catchot.
“I probably wouldn’t feel comfortable.” said Juliana Doup.
Some are even confused by the possible move.
“I don't see why it’s so different… when COVID is everywhere,” said Velvoir Smith.
The CDC says vaccination efforts will be critical in safe return to operations.
Several cruise ship companies have said that passengers will need to be fully vaccinated before taking a trip.
Carnival telling FOX10’s Marella Porter that they’re not taking a position on mandating vaccines at this time.
Carnival says booked guests and travel advisors are being notified directly of the cancellations and the options for a future cruise credit plus onboard credit package, or a full refund.
Carnival is extending final payment deadlines for all July sailings to May 31, 2021, with the ability to cancel without penalty.
FULL STATEMENT FROM CARNIVAL CORPORATION ON VACCINES & CRUISES:
We continue to be encouraged about recent vaccine developments and the positive progress this signals for the world and the entire travel industry. Vaccines are an important tool, along with other advancements in science and technology including treatment therapeutics and advanced and affordable testing.
We are not taking a position on mandating vaccines at this time. We continue to closely monitor the evolving situation with vaccines globally and the issue has many complexities – including issues such as who has access to vaccines; children and vaccines; varying degrees of vaccine protection; vaccine efficacy against the emerging variants; legal and individual rights issues; and, when combined with other mitigation practices, what percent of a given population needs to be vaccinated to effect adequate protection for a group. As the situation continues to evolve, our decisions will be informed by our global medical and science experts and the requirements of the places we visit.
To date, we have been sailing safely with two of our cruise line brands in Europe, leveraging the guidance and expertise of our leading science and medical experts around the world. We are hopeful to be sailing with our global fleet by the end of the year.
At Carnival Corporation, our top responsibility and therefore our top priority are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we touch, and our shipboard and shoreside employees.
