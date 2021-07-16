MOBILE, Ala. --Getting a COVID-19 vaccination can protect you, your family and community and help end the pandemic.
To promote vaccination, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is sponsoring a TikTok contest for persons between the ages of 13 and 29 to encourage vaccination against COVID-19 before the beginning of the school year.
To participate, contestants are to submit a TikTok video showing themselves getting vaccinated or include a creative message explaining, "This is why I got vaccinated.” All videos must tag @alcovidvaccine, #getvaccinatedAL and #ADPH. Winners will be determined based on creativity, originality and popularity (likes and shares). TikTok videos can be submitted between July 16 – August 6, 2021.
A panel of judges composed of advertising professionals and ADPH personnel will select four winners who will each be awarded a $250 Visa gift card. Winners will be announced August 13 via the @alcovidvaccine TikTok account, and promoted on ADPH social media.
Vaccination is important in protecting adolescents and others against symptomatic COVID-19 disease. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for most people age 12 and older. Parental or guardian consent must be obtained for any person younger than age 19 receiving a COVID-19 vaccination from an ADPH vaccination location.
Complete contest rules, information and guidance about COVID-19 can be viewed at alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/tiktok.html.
