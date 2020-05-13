Members of the COVID-19 Unified Command have provided an update on how the city is handling it's recent re-opening.
The unified command holds news conferences on Wednesday.
It's made up of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood, and Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bert Eichold.
The number of cases in Mobile stood at over 1500 Wednesday afternoon.
And with Governor Kay Ivey relaxing her "Safer at Home" order, the panel was asked how long it could be before we saw a bump in cases because of the relaxation of the order.
Mayor Stimpson said, "So if you started Tuesday, typically, is it five days, eight days, ten days that we may start seeing a bump up from that, what would it be?"
Dr. Eichold said, "It should start three days and go as late as ten days. That's why, when people go into quarantine, the ten day is the number that we look for."
The mayor also said he is still concerned about the economic effects on people in the city.
