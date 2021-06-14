The Tokyo Olympics is making a push for vaccinations for those closest to Olympic athletes ahead of the games opening.

Organizers will begin vaccinating referees, media personnel and volunteers who will have close contact with athletes during the games.

About 18,000 people will be vaccinated from June 18, with the first vaccines to be completed at the end of the month and the second before the start of the games on July 23.

Others include Olympic Village staff, employees and contractors, airport employees and doping testing officials.

It's unclear if most of the 70,000 volunteers can be vaccinated before the games begin.