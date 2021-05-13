MOBILE, Ala. --Ascension Providence Medical Group and Toulminville Warren Street UMC are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be on Thursday May 20, 2021 and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will be at 2271 Saint Stephens Road in Mobile.

They will be administering 1st and 2nd doses of the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine.

No appointment is required.

The follow up clinic to provide the 2nd dose will be on June 10, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 11a.m.