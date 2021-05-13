MOBILE, Ala. --Ascension Providence Medical Group and Toulminville Warren Street UMC are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
The clinic will be on Thursday May 20, 2021 and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It will be at 2271 Saint Stephens Road in Mobile.
They will be administering 1st and 2nd doses of the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine.
No appointment is required.
The follow up clinic to provide the 2nd dose will be on June 10, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 11a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.