There were big delays Wednesday, April 7, 2021 for those returning to the Alabama Cruise Terminal for their second round of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. With more than a thousand people returning for their scheduled shot, nobody expected to get in and out quickly. They also didn’t expect delays to come in the form of a CSX train parking itself on the tracks for hours.

“I mean, this is ridiculous,” said Robert Noll. “It’s the third time that I have been here that I’ve been stuck for over an hour.”

“I think the train needs to go because I’m getting tired of waiting,” added Tessie LeBlanc. “I didn’t eat breakfast. I’m hungry and we’ve been here for over two hours now.”

Those who made it in before the train arrived were trapped between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. They couldn’t get on with their day while those waiting to get in had to weigh their options.

“I think they need to reconsider this particular site because of this because it could be an emergency,” a concerned Jerryln London pointed out. “Someone could have a…hope they won’t but somebody could have a reaction that could cause them to need more medical attention and then the train prevents that.”

For many, the wait was too long, and they had to get on with their day. This has created a dilemma for the health department since those who received their first dose here last month were scheduled to get their second at the cruise terminal today.

A spokesperson with Mobile County Health Department said they will discuss the options for getting second-dose vaccinations to those who couldn’t wait out the train. Once a plan is set, it will be made known through social media outlets, their website and right here on Fox 10 News. As for what caused the train delay, Fox 10 News reached out to CSX to get some answers but so far, we’ve not gotten a response.