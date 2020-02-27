MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Coronavirus has the travel industry on high alert.
The new year -- generally starts their busy booking season. Despite the virus, business has not slowed down at Travel Leaders Vacation Center Mobile.
"These things come up all the time whether it's a security situation or a health scare... it's part of our travel industry," explained Mari Muscat, Travel Leaders Vacation Center Mobile Leisure Operations Manager.
The last time they dealt with a health scare on this level was 2009's H1N1 virus. And just like then -- Muscat says they're watching the situation very closely.
"We are constantly being kept abreast of the situation with our vendors -- that's cruise lines, tour companies, hotels, and airlines. We're seeing emails constantly all day long with regular updates. They just keep coming," said Muscat.
While she says the Coronavirus has put Asia travel in limbo, trips to Italy continue to be booked and recommends travel insurance.
"There's a lot of travel insurance companies that are now providing 'cancel for any reason' travel insurance, which we strongly recommend for all travelers, whether in the middle of a pandemic or not," said Muscat.
Muscat says the "cancel for any reason" insurance costs a little more. In some cases -- you get 75% to 100% refund -- and can cancel up to 24 hours before the trip.
