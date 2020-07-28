MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group today announced RUMOURS-A FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE with special guest, the Red Clay Strays, August 15th at Hank Aaron Stadium.

The event is presented by 92.1 The ZEW and the Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group.

Officials say only 1,500 tickets will be sold. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, July 29.

"Due to our very strict health and safety protocols, which have been approved by the Mobile County Health Department and the City of Mobile, we have a limited social-distancing seating capacity. Please visit our website to purchase tickets and review all health and safety protocols: www.mobileseg.com.

