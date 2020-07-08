We are back into the triple digits in Mobile County in the number of COVID-19 cases reported.

The number of cases reported Wednesday by the Mobile County Health Department is 108.

Health department officials say that's up from 91 the previous day, but the number of deaths remains the same at 140.

Hospitalizations were up three.

County health officials are still getting questions about the mandatory face covering ordinance and restaurants.

One question they addressed at their regular news conference Wednesday: are kitchen staff required to wearing masks while preparing food or while in the kitchen?

Pebbles King with the Mobile County Health Department said, "Based on the Mobile public health department's interpretation of the City of Mobile's face covering ordinance, all employees of public establishments are required to wear a face covering. In addition to that, we would also like to recognize, as far as in our new ordinance, that we have that the City of Prichard has also passed a face covering ordinance for their area as well."

The health department has set up a website to take complaints related to the food or lodging industry.

That web site is ISComplaints@mchd.org