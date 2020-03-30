The Trump Adminsitration has approved Alabama's disaster declaration in the wake of the spreading COVID-19 outbreak.
President Trump tweeted the news via his @realDonaldTrump Twitter account.
Because of the White House approval, federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for all areas in the state impacted by COVID-19, according to a White House news release Monday morning.
