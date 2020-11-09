Trump adviser overseeing campaign legal challenges gets coronavirus, sources say

An adviser for President Donald Trump's campaign, David Bossie, has tested positive for coronavirus only days after he was tapped to oversee the campaign's legal challenges contesting the outcome of the election, two sources confirmed.
Bossie did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He has been in the campaign headquarters in Virginia several times in the last week and has also traveled extensively.
Bloomberg News first reported the diagnosis.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
