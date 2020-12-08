Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis contracts coronavirus, source says

Jenna Ellis, a lawyer who has been leading the Trump campaign's legal efforts to dispute the results of the 2020 presidential election, has contracted the coronavirus, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to CNN.
The source said White House aides have been informed that she has contracted the virus, but that Ellis has not been forthright with White House officials about it.
Axios first reported that Ellis had tested positive.
Ellis attended a Christmas party designated for senior staff on Friday, a senior official told CNN. She regularly does not wear a mask when she is at the White House.
Ellis adds to the growing list of individuals in President Donald Trump's orbit testing positive for coronavirus in recent months. Most recently, Rudy Giuliani, another Trump lawyer working on baseless efforts to challenge the election results, was admitted to the hospital this weekend for symptoms related to Covid-19.
Giuliani and Ellis have frequently appeared maskless while crisscrossing the country in recent weeks to advance Trump's baseless election fraud claims.
The new case from someone close to the President comes amid a record number of hospitalizations of Covid-19 patients and a surge in deaths in the US.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
CNN's Jeremy Diamond, Sam Fossum and Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this report.
