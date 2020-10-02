MOIBLE, Ala. (WALA) – The COVID-19 diagnosis of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump could provoke a public re-evaluation of the disease, according to Mobile County Health Department workers who perform contact-tracing duties.

These “disease intervention specialists” work every single day to track down people who have come in contact with those who – like the Trumps – have been infected with the coronavirus.

Veronica Murkadel, a veteran staffer at the Mobile County Health Department, said she hopes the news makes her job a little easier – if only to change people’s attitudes.

“It is very serious. Some people take it lightly,” she told FOX10 News. “But it’s a serious case. And it compares to our other investigations – and you know, the numbers are greater. It’s a pandemic.”

Fellow contact tracer Caroline Craft, one of almost 30 people hired since the pandemic, agreed.

“I think it might say like, ‘Oh, this is really serious.’ This is serious, and we need to take it for real, because people really – some don’t care,” she said. “They really don’t think that the pandemic is real and once we call and we’re like, ‘It’s very, very real. And it’s important. You need to take care of your community.’”

The Health Department on Friday honored the work these employees have been doing. Danielle Simpson said a high-profile COVID-19 infection like the president’s might inspire a public that has grown weary of public health warnings to re-assess the virus.

“I think it would make people, you know, more aware that COVID is still out here,” she said. “We still need to social distance and protect ourselves, as well as protect others. And anybody can get it. You know, it’s just like any other disease processes that we investigate.”

Murkadel offered a reminder that the advice we’ve all heard so many times does work.

“I see it as, if you practice safe distancing and wearing your mask, in some cases, it can be avoided,” she said.