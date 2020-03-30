President Donald Trump on Monday pledged to send life-saving ventilators to Alabama.
The president made the comment at his daily news conference in response to a question about whether he could guarantee that everyone who needs a ventilator will be able to get one.
Trump said the Strategic National Stockpile has 10,000 of the machines, which he added will be sent to states as needed.
“Even Alabama, all of a sudden, flared up a little bit as you saw over the last couple of days,” he said. “We’ll send them down to Alabama.”
It is unclear how many ventilators the federal government will send or when they will arrive. Representatives from the Alabama Department of Public Health and Gov. Kay Ivey did not immediately respond to inquiries from FOX10 News.
The state currently has 935 cases, and the number has been increasing rapidly.
According to the Alabama Hospital Association, the state’s hospitals have 1,344 ventilators, and about 550 are in use on a typical day. It’s unclear how many currently are in use, but state Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris has said University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital is close to capacity.
In Mobile, hospital officials have been preparing for a possible surge in novel coronavirus patients by canceling or postponing elective surgeries.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said Monday at a news conference that the city’s hospitals are less than 50 percent capacity, and ventilator use also is at or slightly below 50 percent.
“That’s something a lot of people wanted to know, were we going to run out of capacity?” he said. “Well, it’s very difficult to predict that. But I’ll say that all the moves that are being made within hospitals to free up beds, I feel comfortable at this time saying that in the near-term future that … we should be in good shape.”
Earlier on Monday, the Trump administration approved Alabama’s disaster declaration, making the state eligible for a range of federal assistance to local governments and certain nonprofit organizations.
American manufacturers are working to retool their plants to build ventilators. Ford Motor Co., for instance, announced it plans to make as many as 50,000 simple ventilators within 100 days. Trump said 10 companies have pledge to make the devices.
