Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey struck a diplomatic tone Tuesday when asked about President Donald Trump’s assertion that he “calls the shots” when it comes to restarting the economy, but legal scholars maintain he is overstating his authority.

Ivey told reporters at a news conference Tuesday that decisions on when to emerge from a self-imposed coronavirus lockdown would be made cooperatively – with input from the president and local authorities, alike.

“We certainly want to work cooperatively with our fellow governors across the nation and also with the Trump administration,” she said. “But what works in Alabama works in Alabama, and so we’re taking – you know we may have some ideas they haven’t thought of, and they may have some ideas we haven’t thought of. But we’ll certainly work together and cooperate, but we're doing what we believe to be in the best interest of Alabamians to get back to work in a reasonable, orderly manner.”

Ivey’s comments come a day after Trump said the decision was his, alone.

“The president of the United States calls the shots,” he said, adding, “The authority is total – and that’s the way it’s got to be.”

But constitutional law scholars generally believe there is little the president can do on his own.

John Carroll, a professor at Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham, said the Constitution divides powers between the states and the federal government.

“Then there’s this whole concept of federalism, where powers of the states and the federal government overlap,” he said.

Carroll, a former federal magistrate judge, said he knows of no constitutional provision that would allow the president to override the judgement of governors or local health departments on whether a barbershop or a nail salon could operate.

The president’s role, Carroll said, would be to set goals and establish recommendations.

“The Constitution envisioned that the states and the federal government would cooperate, as the governor said,” he said.

Ronald Krotoszynski, a constitutional law professor at the University of Alabama School of Law, said the Tenth Amendment reserves for the states powers not specifically granted to the federal government.

Krotoszynski said the federal government probably could allow private businesses to open over the objections of governors – but it would require an act of Congress. He noted that the federal government has the power to license nuclear power plants, for instance, regardless of whether the state or local governments support it.

He said theoretically, the federal government could license all barbershops, too.

But Krotoszynski told FOX10 News that the president cannot do it alone.

“He can ask Gov. Ivey real nicely, and she’ll probably go along with it,” he said. “But he can’t order it.”

Trump likely would get a more aggressive response from Democratic governors if he tried to push lifting restrictions on commerce they considered premature. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared Tuesday he would defy any such order from Trump, telling reporters at a briefing that the president’s assertion “cannot go uncorrected.”

Krotoszynski said Trump, perhaps, could act under the Defense Production Act. But such authority would be limited to businesses that are critical to the nation’s infrastructure or defense, he said. He added that he cannot see how that could be used to open beaches and bars.

Krotoszynski said the Supreme Court ruled on the limits of presidential power during Harry Trump’s administration. In an opinion written by Justice Hugo Black, an Alabama native, the court blocked efforts by Truman to intervene in a labor dispute during the Korean War and take control of the steel industry.

Carroll said he believes Trump would lose if a dispute over when to lift economic restrictions hit the courts. But he added that he doubts it will get that far.

“Everybody is just trying to figure out a way to solve these economic problems … For all his bluster, (Trump) is listening, from what I can tell, to the experts.”