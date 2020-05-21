Mobile County health officials report another jump in COVID cases in the last 24 hours

They say they increased by more than 70 from Wednesday.

The number of deaths is also up three and stood Thursday afternoon at 107.

Health officials say about 12 percent of people with COVID are hospitalized and 20 percent are listed as recovered.

But they said they're trying to take steps to clarify that definition of "recovered" and make sure there's an up-to-date number.

Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said. "We know that about 20 percent have recovered, but we are working on changing the definition of how we define recovered because there's very sparse data on that, so we're not always able to call patients back time and time again to find out that they're no longer ill. Sometimes that's just a one time phone call, so we are doing some other things to try to estimate the full number of recovered."

Murphree did talk about the number of cases and recovery.

She said, "But I think the good news is, between the number that are hospitalized and the number that die, that only is about 20 percent of our cases, which means that 80 percent or 85 percent of people who get COVID-19 will survive. "

Health department officials say, in the last 14 days, the number of cases is stabilizing, but that it's still too early to see the effect of the relaxed "Safer at Home" order from earlier this month.

Then, shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, we noticed the Alabama Department of Public Health had put out a tweet saying it had added Presumed Recoveries to its Surveillance Dashboard updated once a week.

Here is a link: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7