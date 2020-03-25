TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Tuscaloosa will issue a curfew later this week in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Starting on Friday, March 27, the curfew will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Curfew exceptions will be made for public safety workers, first responders, employees of utility or communication services, persons seeking essential services or commodities, persons restocking businesses providing essential services or commodities, government employees out as part of their employment, and persons who are homeless.
Tuscaloosa County has reported 10 cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon.
More information about the curfew can be found at www.tuscaloosa.com/covid19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.