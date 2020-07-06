MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two Catholic priests in Baldwin County tested positive for COVID-19.
The first was Fr. Paul Zoghby of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Foley on July 1.
The latest case is Father Jim Cink of Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos in Spanish Fort.
Cink has not had contact with anyone in the community since June 28. According to the church, his symptoms are mild and his prognosis is good.
