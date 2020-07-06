MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two Catholic priests in Baldwin County tested positive for COVID-19.

The first was Fr. Paul Zoghby of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Foley on July 1.

The latest case is Father Jim Cink of Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos in Spanish Fort.

Cink has not had contact with anyone in the community since June 28. According to the church, his symptoms are mild and his prognosis is good.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.