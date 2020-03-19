MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Mobile said it is setting up drive-in COVID-19 testing locations that will be in operation when testing kits become available.
The sites are located at Ladd-Peebles Stadium and The Grounds in Mobile. Mobile Fire-Rescue crews spent Thursday setting up air-conditioned tents at the sites.
The city said it is working to obtain the testing kits, but it does not know when they will be available in Mobile.
In a news release, Mayor Sandy Stimpson wrote, “We will not stop until we have them. To make sure we are prepared, I've asked our partners to make sure that health care professionals are ready now to begin testing as soon as test kits are available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.