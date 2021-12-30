SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- Two NOMI Health COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday, according to the Florida Department of Health-Santa Rosa.
The sites include the Clyde L. Gracey Community Center at 5629 Byrom Street in Milton, Fla.; and the Gulf Breeze Flea Market at 5760 Gulf Breeze Parkway in Gulf Breeze, Fla.
Following the holidays, the sites will resume normal hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
Testing will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with no prescreening or appointment required. Sites will offer walk-up testing with both PCR (24-48 hour results) or rapid antigen testing (20-minute results) available.
Testing is available to insured and uninsured citizens. Insurance information will be collected.
For further information regarding these COVID testing sites, contact NOMI Health Call Center at 904-295-0562. Other testing locations can be found online at floridahealthcovid19.gov/testing-sites.
