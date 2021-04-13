The U.S. is approaching a major milestone in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
The White House says that by the end of the week nearly half of all adults would have had their first shot.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 46 percent of the population over 18 has received at least one vaccine dose. About 28- percent are fully vaccinated.
