MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- The three U.S. attorneys in Alabama are warning that cards and other documents bearing the Department of Justice seal and claiming that individuals are exempt from face mask requirements are fraudulent.

According to the U.S. attonrneys, inaccurate flyers or other postings have been circulating on the web and via social media channels regarding the use of face masks and the Americans with Disabilities Act due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of these notices include the use of the Department of Justice seal and the Civil Rights Division’s ADA Information Line phone number, they say.

As stated in a previous alert, the Department of Justice did not issue and does not endorse them in any way. The public should not rely on the information contained in these postings.

The ADA does not provide a blanket exemption to people with disabilities from complying with legitimate safety requirements necessary for safe operations. The public can visit ADA.gov or call the ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301 (voice) and 800-514-0383 (TTY) for more information.

