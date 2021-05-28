The U.S. is making progress in the battle against COVID-19.
The CDC says cases, hospitalizations and deaths will fall over the next four weeks.
But, even though numbers are on the way down, people are still dying from COVID-19. The CDC estimates a total of more than 600,000 deaths by June 19.
That means there could be more than 12,000 additional lives lost between now and then.
Ten states have reached President Biden's goal of getting 70 percent of adults with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 4.
