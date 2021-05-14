It's being seen by many as the biggest milestone for the United States as it looks to return to normal amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday updated its mask guidance. The agency says fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most situations.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, said: "Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing."
To date, the CDC says, nearly 36 percent of the country's total population or, 118 million people, have been fully vaccinated.
The CDC says those who are fully vaccinated still need to wear masks in places like hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. The CDC also says people should follow local rules and regulations.
As for unvaccinated people , the CDC says they still need to mask up and get vaccinated right away.
Guidelines may have changed on public mask-wearing if you're vaccinated, but the CDC says requirements on mask-wearing for planes, trains and buses in and out of the U.S. and at terminals and hubs will still be in place for a while.
The TSA extended mask wearing two weeks ago on public transit through Sept. 13 and has said no changes are expected soon.
