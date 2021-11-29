MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- One top doctor in Alabama is answering questions about the COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

"If It's going to show up here. We will be among the first to detect it at least in our sort of southeastern, deep south region and certainly in Alabama," said University of Alabama at Birmingham Director of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo.

Monday she answered questions about the new variant. She discussed the severity of symptoms seen in cases so far.

"They have not seen an increase in hospitalizations and deaths in association with that increasing cases in South Africa. So maybe that means and again, this is all conjecture at this point. Maybe that means that it's not going to hit us as hard as the early stages have delta did," said Dr. Marrazzo.

She also answered questions about current vaccine protection against the new variant.

She said, "We should learn more from laboratory work about whether the antibodies that people get when they get vaccinated will protect them against against infection from this new variant."

Dr. Marrazzo added, the answers should come out in 10 days.

"If it turns out that the current vaccines won't do the trick, the vaccine manufacturers will very likely need to create a whole new vaccine," Dr. Marrazzo said.

Either way, Dr. Marrazzo said getting the current COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots will still protect better than nothing.

"You don't want to be totally vulnerable and never have had antibodies to COVID when you meet this new variant," she said.

Dr. Marrazzo said Moderna and Pfizer are already looking at developing a vaccine based on mutations with Omicron. If it's needed, she said it wouldn't be ready until early 2022.

Dr. Marrazzo also said right now, she believes the US is being extra cautious to stay on top of this new variant as it develops.