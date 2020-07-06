A study that was set to begin this week on a vaccine developed by the drug company Moderna has been delayed, providing an indication of how many things can temper optimism over the rapid development of a vaccination.

Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said he believes January is a plausible target. But he added that testing and evaluation are crucial prerequisites that cannot be skipped.

“We have vaccines now. You can start vaccinating people. But you don’t know if they work,” he told FOX10 News. “More importantly, you don’t know if they make the disease worse. And there are situations where vaccines during development, we found out that, you know, ‘Oh no, it’s actually making you more susceptible to infection.’ Or, it’s making the disease worse if you get infected.”

Goepfert is not part of the Moderna research. But he is working with two other drug companies, one beginning this month to test the immune responses to a potential vaccine under development by Pfizer and a clinical trial set to start next month that will test whether a version from AstraZeneca is effective.

The site in Birmingham, one of 150 across the country, will be recruiting volunteers. Goepfert said they likely will come from the Birmingham region, although he added that the final geographic area has not yet been determined.

Goepfert said researchers will look for volunteers with a high risk of contracting the virus, either because they live in a COVID-19 hotspot or because they have the kind of job that increases susceptibility.

“So, those are the kinds of people who we would like to enroll,” he said.

Goepfert said the process is moving at a much faster pace than typically would be the case for vaccine development under a government program called “Operation Warp Speed,” which aims to deliver vaccines as fast as possible.

As part of that effort, the federal government has put up massive amounts of money for drug companies to begin production even before the vaccines have passed the preliminary hurdles. Ordinarily, it can take another whole year to actually manufacture vaccines have been proven safe and effective.

Goepfert noted that a vaccine likely would require two doses, which translates to 660 million if every man, woman and child in America were to get one.

“To make that amount of vaccine takes a lot of time,” he said.

By manufacturing the vaccines simultaneously with the testing – and the taxpayers assuming risk if they fail – the government aims to cut many months off the timeline.

“That’s sort of the whole premise of ‘Operation Warp Speed,’ because that kind of stuff doesn’t impact the safety of a vaccine,” Goepfert said. “So you can still test the safety to make sure it’s safe and speed things along without impacting the safety analysis, which obviously is extremely important.”

That’s where Goepfert and UAB comes in. He is protocol co-chairman of one of the efficacy studies.

Beyond the mechanics of determining whether a coronavirus works and does not have negative side effects, Goepfert said there are a couple of other challenges. For one, he said, researchers cannot say for sure how long someone might have protection form the virus. People need annual flu shots because of the constant mutations and emerging variations of the disease.

He said the early indications are that the novel coronavirus, although it does mutate, likely will not require annual treatments. But nothing is guaranteed, he added, noting that he has helped in the search of a vaccine for the disease that causes AIDS since 1994.

“We still don’t have an HIV vaccine. … Everything takes a lot longer than you think it should take,” he said.

Scientists also face a social challenge – convincing people that a vaccine, once developed, is safe.

“If the population is distrustful of the safety of the vaccine, we’re gonna have a very hard time to get herd immunity,” Goepfert said.

Even under the best-case scenario, the UAB researcher said, it will take some time before everyone get vaccinated.

“It’s gonna still be staged in terms of who gets vaccine,” he said. “So it’ll be people at risk at first, and people at risk of not only getting infected but those getting a bad disease from the infection.”