MOBILE CO., Ala. (WALA) The University of Mobile announced today that it will modify its fall 2020 academic schedule.

Officials say classes will begin as scheduled on Monday, Aug.17, but all on-ground classes will end on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Faculty will have the option of giving an on-ground final exam during the last class meeting, or giving a final exam in an online format during Nov. 30 – Dec. 3. Clinical experiences and internships will follow their regular schedules.

Commencement ceremonies for the spring and fall 2020 graduating classes will be moved from Dec. 12 to Saturday, Dec. 5. Additionally, fall break, which was scheduled in October, has been cancelled. Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24, which had been scheduled as part of Thanksgiving break, will now be used as class days.

According to university president Dr. Lonnie Burnett, these changes are made to ensure that most students will be off campus at a time when increased cases of COVID-19 might appear.

“As always, we are acting with an abundance of caution with the health and safety of our students and employees as our main concern,” Burnett said.

The university continues to plan for the resumption of on-ground instruction this fall along with open resident and dining halls. Current CDC and Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines are the basis for the university’s COVID-19 preparations.

“Our plans can become more or less restrictive based on the guidelines and orders that might be in effect when the fall semester begins,” Burnett said.

An overview of the current COVID-19 safety plan can be found on the university website at www.umobile.edu/coronavirus.