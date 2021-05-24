The country's largest food and commercial union is taking major companies to task for coronavirus mask policy changes.

The United Food and Commercial Workers, which represents 1.3 million food and retail workers, says CEOs should keep current mask rules in place for most people.

The union says relaxed rules turn employees into "vaccination police" and workers can't tell who is and isn't vaccinated.

The UCFW w says its worker deaths are up 35 percent and virus cases are up 30 percent since March.

The CDC has relaxed mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people two weeks beyond their last shot.