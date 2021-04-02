United Airlines says it plans to start hiring pilots after that was put on hold last year.
United will bring on board about 300 pilots whose hiring classes were canceled because of the pandemic.
But about 1,000 other pilots have been on a voluntary leave of absence since last September. And the airline says it's not clear yet how many new pilots it will need down the line.
The announcement is the latest sign of recovery for the airline industry, which took a heavy hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.
