MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – It will take months before vaccinations reached “herd immunity” for COVID-19, but Tuesday marked the start of that long journey in southwest Alabama.

Kimberly Tucker, a nurse manager at University Hospital, became the first person in the region to get the injection.

“I’m very fortunate to be the first,” she said. “I’m thankful to be the first, and I hope I’m the first of many, across Mobile and across the country.”

The University of South Alabama Health System got about 2,000 doses for its two facilities, University Hospital and Children’s and Women’s Hospital. Other area hospitals will start inoculations this week, too. Springhill Medical Center got almost 1,000 doses. Infirmary Health System, which has hospitals on both sides of Mobile Bay, got about 5,000. And Providence Hospital got 975 more.

Those doses are too limited even to vaccinate all the employees working at those health care centers. But health officials say the expect more shipments from Pfizer nest week, with vaccines from other companies coming online in the weeks ahead.

USA Health officials have been preparing for this day for weeks.

“It came in at nine o’clock this morning,” said Allen Broome, the system’s director of pharmacy. “We were excited. We got to that there for a minute and really appreciate the historical moment that we were looking at, and we got ready to start giving out vaccine.”

The Pfizer vaccine is especially fragile and must be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius. That task falls Broome.

“You can imagine the logistics with this vaccine being ultra-low freezing temperature required, has required us to really build a whole new logistical process,” he said. “So, it’s a group of people that have come together over the last few weeks to really develop what we have seen successfully today, a great process.”

Tucker, the first recipient, said she had some hesitation. But she added that she followed the advice of her doctors.

Her duties overseeing nursing for the hospitals’ entire ninth floor includes the intensive care unit. That puts her directly in contact with many of the sickest COVID-19 patients, she said.

“I’ve seen COVID patients. I’ve taken care of them,” she said. “So, I realize how significant, you know, taking this vaccine is, because, you know, to take care of a patient that’s suffering with this virus, it takes an emotional toll. It takes a toll on a nurse. It takes a toll on the family.”

Tucker said Dr. Will Bolton told her he would be right with her when she got the vaccine. On Tuesday, he got the injections immediately after her.

Bolton said about half of the patients he sees in the endocrine clinic are diabetic. Not only that, he’s a diabetic, as well. That puts him at elevated risk.

“I feel fortunate to have dodge the virus thus far,” he said after showing off the insulin pump attached to his left arm.

Bolton strongly recommends the vaccine but said he is not surprised by hesitation – even from health care workers.

“I think everybody has a little bit of fear, especially of things that are unknown,” he said. “This vaccine is novel; it’s not like the flu vaccine that we’ve all gotten for decades. And I think, you know, a lot of people have trepidation, and they probably couldn’t articulate particularly why, but I certainly understand.”

The workers who got these initial doses on Tuesday will have to come back in three weeks to get booster shots to complete the immunization process. That second shot, according to data from vaccine trials run by Pfizer, comes with side effects described as mild to moderate.

Bolton said he will probably arrange to take the second shot closer to the end of the work week in case the side effects knock him down. But as for the shot, itself, both he and Tucker said it did not hurt at all.