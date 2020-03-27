MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The University of Mobile announced Friday it will extend delivering course content in an online format through the end of spring semester.
University of Mobile President Lonnie Burnett said a final decision has not been made about the spring commencement ceremony, pending additional information on federal and state guidelines concerning gatherings. However, if spring commencement is postponed, the university would hold a Dec. 12 commencement ceremony on the lawn, giving Spring 2020 graduates the opportunity to experience the UM tradition of touching the globe to signify going out into the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.