MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The University of South Alabama said Thursday that students will not return to campus for the remainder of the semester, and the spring graduation ceremony has been canceled.
Students will continue their classes using online learning and instruction. The university said students are urged to contact their instructor with any questions about classes.
Students who meet graduation eligibility will be awarded their degrees. Each graduate will also receive a printed copy of the commencement program. Those who ordered commencement regalia may contact the Graduate Supply House to cancel their order.
Residential students should wait to receive authorization before returning to campus to checkout. Housing is developing a plan to stagger residence hall checkout.
The University will send additional information regarding student account adjustments for room and board as soon as possible.
