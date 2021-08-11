MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As the last day of orientation welcomes new students to the University of South Alabama -- the effort to get students and staff vaccinated is ongoing.

"Obviously we would love to reach 80%-to-90%, but realistically -- whatever we can get. The more the better," said Ryan Ferguson, University of South Alabama Director of Student Health. "The vaccine has been shown to work. It may not prevent you from getting COVID, but it's been shown to give you a greater chance of not having to be hospitalized or death."

As an incentive to get the shot, the University is offering $25 JAG cash and the chance to be one of 10 lucky winners of premium parking anywhere on campus.

"Parking is an advantage because sometimes as students we find it difficult to park on campus. So with that -- I think that will encourage more students to come by and get their shots -- not just for the advantage of parking... But for their health," said Dorcas Kolawole, USA Nursing student.

Staff also get a paid day of vacation for rolling up their sleeves. For Howard Shell -- t was the recent surge of the Delta variant that finally motivated him to get vaccinated.

"I figured hey -- you have thrown the dice long enough. It's about time to go on and take the extra precaution and get vaccinated... It's just that much more insurance you have," said Shell, Operations Manager for USA College of Medicine. "I'm 60 years old. I'm not going to live forever, but I'd like to live as long as I can."

Others say the cash and parking opportunity is nice, but believe students want to make a difference.

"I think they are doing it because they want to protect themselves... Just be helpful to other people," said Dzenisa Alidemovic, USA Nursing student.

"Just to be safe... Every year people get the flu shot... This is kind of like that. Just to be safe for your family, your friends... There's no reason really not to," said Dzenita Hodovic, USA Nursing student.

South says they will be offering more vaccine clinics through October at various locations on campus.