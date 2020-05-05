University of South Alabama professor dies from COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A biology professor at the University of South Alabama died after contracting COVID-19.

Dr. Brian Axsmith died early Tuesday morning according to the head of the biology department.

Dr. Tim Sherman wrote, "Brian was more than a wonderful colleague, he was a dear friend. I will remember fondly the many conversations we shared about music, history, politics, and science. I will miss his wry sense of humor and easy going manner. It’s hard for me to believe that he has gone. Truly a loss for our department, the college, and the university. Take care of yourselves and stay well."

Dr. Axsmith leaves behind his wife, Jennifer and a son, Jeffrey. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with expenses.