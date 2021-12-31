MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Due to the rapidly escalating COVID-19 infections in Mobile County and surrounding areas, the University of South Alabama is requiring that masks be worn indoors by all students, faculty and staff effective immediately, school officials announced Friday.
The university will continuously review its policies and adjust according to the latest information received from USA Health's medical experts, state and local health officials and the CDC, the officials said.
