MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Wednesday’s installment:

QUESTION: Do we know how many people have gotten their stimulus payments?

BRENDAN: The Internal Revenue Service provided an update on Friday.

The agency as of April 17 had sent 88.1 million payments to people across the country. But the IRS expects to send more than 150 million total, so there’s a ways to go.

In Alabama, more than 1.3 million have received payments totaling more than $2.4 billion. That works out to an average of almost $2,000 per payment.

In Florida, payments numbered more than 6.3 million people and totaled more than $11 billion.

QUESTION: Do we know any more about when the paper checks are going to start going out for people who haven’t set up direct deposit?

BRENDAN: Yes. A Treasury Department spokeswoman confirmed that the first batch went out this week. A viewer sent FOX10 News a picture of his.

The spokeswoman said Social Security recipients who do not file income taxes will see their stimulus payments no later than next Wednesday. Supplemental Security Income recipients and people getting veterans benefits will see payments the beginning of next month.

QUESTION: We’ve heard about some American citizens not getting stimulus because they are married to immigrants. Can this be true?

BRENDAN: It is true, as strange as it sounds.

The IRS states on its website that in order to eligible for a stimulus payment, you have to have a valid Social Security number. And if you file a joint tax return with your spouse, both spouses have to have valid Social Security numbers.

There’s one exception: If either spouse is a member of the U.S. Armed Forces, only one spouse needs to have a Social Security number. But that means civilians who are married to immigrants who haven’t yet obtained green cards and Social Security numbers are cut out of their share of the stimulus, as well.

An IRS spokeswoman confirmed this interpretation.

The rationale for this is not clear. But it goes back to language in the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which states that no credit shall be allowed to anyone who doesn’t include: “in the case of a joint return, the valid identification number of such individual’s spouse.”

QUESTION: What if someone has an automatic payment plan with the IRS? Can the IRS use that account to find out where to send the stimulus?

BRENDAN: No. It may seem strange that the IRS can’t do that since it’s getting money form a bank account through an auto-draft. But the agency just isn’t set up that way. The only way you are going to get a direct deposit is if you have your banking information on file for direct deposit – not an auto-draft.

There are two ways you can get this to the IRS. If you have filed a tax return for 2018 or 2019 – and you got a refund – the stimulus comes automatically. If you owed money to the IRS, then you have to enter you banking information on the “Get My Payment” site.

But if the IRS has already tried to send the money, it’s too late to update it. With the paper checks already starting to get mailed, it is important to provide direct deposit if you do not want to wait for the mail.

QUESTION: We have heard concerns from viewers about whether unemployment funds will run out. Is there a danger of that?

BRENDAN: The Alabama Department of Labor says “no.”

The additional $600 weekly benefit provided under the CARES Act is fully funded. A spokeswoman for the agency says the state also is not in danger of running out of money to pay the regular weekly benefit. That is a maximum of $275 per week.

Between March 16 and Thursday, 346,480 Alabamians have filed for unemployment. The state has paid 170,224 claims totaling $359 million, mostly related to COVID-19.

QUESTION: Lots of people are still complaining they can’t get through to an employee at the Labor Department to help with a claim. What’s the state say about that?

BRENDAN: This is still a problem. The state set up a call center this week to help take those calls. If you get through and no one answers, you’re supposed to leave a message for a call-back.

But one viewer told FOX10 News that his wife left a message on Monday and is on day five with still no call back.

Alabama Department of Labor spokeswoman Tara Hutchison told FOX10 News that the “claims line” is working “fairly well” with little or no wait times. But she added that the “claims line” is still congested. She wrote in an email that the state is constantly working on the backlog but added that due to the sheer volume of calls, it might take several days or more for someone to return a phone call.

The state recommends using the online filing system as much as possible to keep recertifying your unemployment claim even if you haven’t gotten a determination.

QUESTION: Do you have any update for people who previously exhausted their unemployment benefits and now are facing this coronavirus crisis?

BRENDAN: The state continues to say more information will come soon about how to apply.

In the meantime, here is some more information. If you are eligible for unemployment, here is the order of payment:

First, you have to apply for regular unemployment. This lasts for a maximum of 14 weeks.

After that 14 weeks, you might be eligible for an extension under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program. That gives you an additional 13 weeks.

If you exhaust those benefits, you may be able to extend that, depending on how high unemployment is at the time.

After that, you might be eligible for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. That is limited to 39 weeks minus weeks you received regular unemployment. So that that would be 39 minus 14, or 25 weeks.

However, no unemployment benefits will be available in either federal program after Dec. 31, 31, 2020.

BYRON: We know you can’t continue to collect unemployment if you decide you do not want to return to a job if the employer wants to rehire you. But what if you have a medical condition?

BRENDAN: The answer is that you may be eligible for unemployment in that case.

To be clear, this would not apply to someone who just has general concerns about working a job that might expose him to the coronavirus.

But the Alabama Department of Labor says a legitimate medical condition might make you eligible. It comes down to a section of the legal code that’s been on the books since long before the pandemic that requires beneficiaries to accept quote “suitable work.”

Determining that involves examining the quote “degree of risk involved to his health, safety and morals” etc.

Hutchison told FOX10 News that could apply to an immuno-compromised worker whose job would require interaction with the public. She indicated the applicant would need a doctor’s note certifying that risk.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10news.com)