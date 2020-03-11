Urgent call for blood donations amid coronavirus pandemic

There's an urgent need for blood donations from across the country to right here in South Alabama.
The blood donations aren't needed for coronavirus patients but officials with local blood centers believe COVID-19 is scaring potential donors away. In addition, officials said some donation events were cancelled because of coronavirus.
"The need for blood is constant and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need," said Ronnika McFall, American Red Cross Spokesperson.
Marty Pittman, District Director of Life South Community Blood Centers, said the sharp decline in blood donations could lead to a shortage for local hospitals.
"We have already seen a reduction in donors. Which is hard because it's not here yet," Pittman said.
Pittman said Life South provides blood for local hospitals in Mobile. She added she believes people are not donating out of fear of contracting the disease.
"Transfusion or donation has nothing to do with the coronavirus, so you cannot get it from donating, you cannot get it from a transfusion," Pittman said.
If more blood donors don't show up soon, Life South and Red Cross officials agree this could be detrimental for those who need surgeries and have other illnesses in Mobile.
"People who are really sick need blood products. We have cancer patients who need platelets everyday. They only last 5 days. So please continue to donate," Pittman explained.
"It's the blood on the shelves that saves the lives, but blood donations are replenishing that blood supply.This is the time to step up so we can replenish that blood supply and prevent a blood shortage," McFall added.
Life South Blood Donation Centers
26125 Capital Drive
Daphne, AL 36526
Hours of Operation:
Mon: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Tue: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Wed: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thu: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Fri: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sat: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sun: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Mobile
967 Hillcrest Road
Mobile, AL 36695
251-706-1470
Hours of Operation
Mon: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tue: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Wed: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thu: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Fri: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sun: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Red Cross Blood Donation Center
Hours
Sun 7:30AM - 3PM
Mon 12PM - 7:30PM
Tue 12PM - 7:30PM
Wed Closed
Thu 7:30AM - 3PM
Fri 7:30AM - 3PM
Sat7:30AM - 3PM
