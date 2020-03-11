You are the owner of this article.
Urgent call for blood donations amid coronavirus pandemic

There's an urgent need for blood donations from across the country to right here in South Alabama.

The blood donations aren't needed for coronavirus patients but officials with local blood centers believe COVID-19 is scaring potential donors away. In addition, officials said some donation events were cancelled because of coronavirus.

"The need for blood is constant and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need," said Ronnika McFall, American Red Cross Spokesperson.

Marty Pittman, District Director of Life South Community Blood Centers, said the sharp decline in blood donations could lead to a shortage for local hospitals.

"We have already seen a reduction in donors. Which is hard because it's not here yet," Pittman said.

Pittman said Life South provides blood for local hospitals in Mobile. She added she believes people are not donating out of fear of contracting the disease.

"Transfusion or donation has nothing to do with the coronavirus, so you cannot get it from donating, you cannot get it from a transfusion," Pittman said.

If more blood donors don't show up soon, Life South and Red Cross officials agree this could be detrimental for those who need surgeries and have other illnesses in Mobile.

"People who are really sick need blood products. We have cancer patients who need platelets everyday. They only last 5 days. So please continue to donate," Pittman explained.

"It's the blood on the shelves that saves the lives, but blood donations are replenishing that blood supply.This is the time to step up so we can replenish that blood supply and prevent a blood shortage," McFall added.

Life South Blood Donation Centers

26125 Capital Drive

Daphne, AL 36526

251-621-9644

Make an appointment

Hours of Operation:

Mon: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tue: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wed: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thu: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fri: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sun: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mobile

967 Hillcrest Road
Mobile, AL 36695
251-706-1470

Make an appointment

Hours of Operation
Mon: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tue: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Wed: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thu: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Fri: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sun: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Red Cross Blood Donation Center

Josephson (Mobile) Donation Center
Get Directions
35 Sage Ave
Mobile, AL 36607
Phone: 1-800-RED CROSS
 

Hours

Sun 7:30AM - 3PM

Mon 12PM - 7:30PM

Tue 12PM - 7:30PM

Wed Closed

Thu 7:30AM - 3PM

Fri 7:30AM - 3PM

Sat7:30AM - 3PM

Toi Thornton is a Reporter. His Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism comes from Dillard University in 2014 and his Master's degree in New Media Journalism from Full Sail University in 2016. He previously worked as the Fox anchor in Lafayette, LA.

