An unwelcome present for the holidays as COVID-19 cases jump incredibly.

The Mobile County Health Department says cases have nearly tripled from last week.

This includes 103 new cases Sunday, alone.

Hospitalizations are still low, but local health leaders say those numbers could increase due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Not only are COVID cases surging, but urgent care centers are slammed with more and more people trying to get tested.

FOX 10 News spoke with at least one person who said they waited four hours Sunday to get a test.

Dr. Rendi Murphree provides a few points for cases reported during the week ending December 25:

COVID-19 cases nearly tripled in Mobile in one week.

Because of the rapid increase in cases, there were more cases reported in December than October or November.

Percent positive tests more than doubled in one week (now at 16 percent).

Multiple Mobile County residents have tested positive for the Omicron variant meaning we likely have community transmission.

Hospitalizations are still low but increasing. We expect hospitalization and deaths will increase as Omicron transmission increases.

Because Omicron is so highly contagious, it will difficult to keep it from spreading in congregate settings and indoor gatherings.

To slow transmission and reduce severe disease, please increase prevention measures to the highest level possible including vaccination, wearing masks, keeping your distance, avoiding indoor gatherings, and stay at home you are sick or you’ve been around someone who is sick.

Because of the recent spike in positive cases, Dr. Murphree will be speaking Tuesday on Facebook live at 2:30 p.m. to address some of these concerns.