The United States once again has three vaccines available to fight the coronavirus.

Several states resumed use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine over the weekend.

That came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted its recommended pause of the vaccine. Health officials say the benefits outweigh a rare possibility of blood clots.

They say the vaccine will now include a warning about the potential risk.

This comes as the campaign to get people vaccinated continues to ramp up.

The CDC says more than 138 million Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine. More than 93 million have been fully vaccinated.