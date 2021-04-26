The United States once again has three vaccines available to fight the coronavirus.
Several states resumed use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine over the weekend.
That came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted its recommended pause of the vaccine. Health officials say the benefits outweigh a rare possibility of blood clots.
They say the vaccine will now include a warning about the potential risk.
This comes as the campaign to get people vaccinated continues to ramp up.
The CDC says more than 138 million Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine. More than 93 million have been fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.